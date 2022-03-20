California

Photos: Runners take to the streets in 2022 L.A. Marathon

Delvine Meringor raises her arms as she is about to cross the finish line on the street
Delvine Meringor of Kenya is the winner of the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Delvine Meringor of Kenya emerged Sunday as champion of the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon, with John Korir of Kenya finishing second.

This year’s race has drawn 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45
nations, all 50 states, including 116 runners who have run all 36 previous
editions of the race and nearly 2,500 from Students Run LA who were unable to
participate in the training program last year because of coronavirus-related
restrictions on in-person gatherings, organizers said.

Runners take off from Dodger Stadium during the Los Angeles Marathon.
Runners take off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon.
(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)
Runners pass Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Runners make the turn onto Grand Avenue and pass Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon.
(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)
Runners take off from Dodger Stadium during the Los Angeles Marathon.
Runners take off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon.
(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)
A runner in an animated bear costume participates in the Los Angeles Marathon alongside other runners.
A runner in an animated bear costume participates Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon.
(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)
Runners pass under decorative dragons on a metal framework above a street.
Runners head through Chinatown during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
(David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
A runner drinks from a cup while running through a street littered with discarded cups with buildings in the background.
A runner picks up a cup of water Sunday during the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon.
(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)
Runners head past City Hall during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon.
Runners head past City Hall during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
(David Crane/ MediaNews Group via Getty Images)
Runners pass a large Oscar statue along Hollywood Boulevard during Los Angeles Marathon.
Runners pass a large Oscar statue Sunday along Hollywood Boulevard during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon.
(David Crane/ MediaNews Group via Getty Images)
John Korir holds a black, red and green striped flag behind him while people take photos in front of him.
John Korir won the men’s title Sunday at the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

