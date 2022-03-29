Advertisement
South L.A. police shooting under investigation

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities were investigating a police shooting in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun near East Martin Luther King Jr. and South Avalon boulevards, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Madison confirmed at least one officer opened fire.

He could not confirm whether the man was shot by police, but he said there was a medical transport from the scene.

Madison could not immediately provide further information about the shooting or what led up to it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

