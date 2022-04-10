San Fernando man found dead after rollover crash near 5 Freeway

A San Fernando man was found dead near the 5 Freeway after his car went down an embankment, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said Sunday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at around 2 a.m. to a collision that occurred on the east side of the northbound 5 Freeway, south of Valencia Boulevard, according to the agency’s report on the incident. They found that the car, a 2004 Toyota Avalon, had rolled over several times before hitting the tree.

“As a result of this crash, the Toyota became fully engulfed in flames, causing fatal injuries” to the driver, according to the CHP report. No one else was in the car.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of his next of kin.

The CHP is still investigating the collision and seeking information from the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Officer J. Torres at (661) 600-1600.