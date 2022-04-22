2 people taken to hospitals after Long Beach commercial building catches fire

Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out in a two-story commercial building in Long Beach on Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Units were called at 4:09 p.m. to the 2200 block of 69th Street, said Jake Heflin, a Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson. A paramedic unit was the first to arrive, at 4:13 p.m., and reported fire coming from the building’s roof.

A second alarm was called, Heflin said. Los Angeles County firefighters also went to assist.

As firefighters battled the blaze, crews heard two explosions that were later determined to have come from cylinders of compressed gas, he said. Investigators will determine what kind of gas the containers held.

At 4:22 p.m., the incident commander switched to defensive tactics and crews worked to protect nearby buildings as they battled the blaze, Heflin said.

Two civilians were transported for medical treatment, he said.

Crews remained on scene around 6 p.m. mopping up the blaze, Heflin said. The building took significant damage, including a partial wall collapse.

Further information was not available Friday night.