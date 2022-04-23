Man fatally shot in Florence-Firestone area in Los Angeles County

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Friday night in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 77th Street, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Arriving at the scene, sheriff’s deputies found a man lying in the street with “at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” officials said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

“That’s the latest that we have,” sheriff’s Deputy Maria Lucero said. “The investigation is ongoing … We don’t have any additional information.”

The sheriff’s department requested that anyone with information about the shooting call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.