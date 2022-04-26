Want to camp in Yosemite? Here’s how to snag a reservation this week

If you want to go camping in Yosemite this summer, you’ll have to act fast.

Park officials on Wednesday will release reservations for the Wawona Campground for arrival between April 28 and Sept. 14, the National Park Service announced on Twitter.

Reservations are required for all open campgrounds in the park, and the extremely popular campsites typically sell out in minutes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reservations will be released for the Wawona Campground on April 27 at 7 am PDT for arrival dates beginning April 28 through September 14: https://t.co/BS6QUhG2gC.

We'll have updates about reservations for Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, and Yosemite Creek campgrounds soon. pic.twitter.com/Oip84LyqLX — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 26, 2022

How do I make a reservation?

Wawona campsite reservations will be released at 7 a.m. Wednesday on recreation.gov.

Those who wish to make a reservation should log in to or create an account before the release time, park officials said. Reservations can only be added to your cart if you are logged in.

“Do not come to Yosemite without an overnight reservation if you are intending to stay overnight,” park officials said. “Same-day campground reservations are not available in the park.”

The daily fee at Wawona is $36 for non-group sites. Group sites are $75.

There are a total of 97 sites at the Wawona Campground.

Which campgrounds are open this summer?

Yosemite has 13 campgrounds. Wawona, Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Camp 4, Hodgdon Meadow, Tamarack Flat, White Wolf and Yosemite Creek Campgrounds will be open this summer with reservations required, according to the Park Service.

Tuolumne Meadows, Crane Flat, Bridalveil Creek, and Porcupine Flat Campgrounds will be closed this year.

Park officials said updates about reservations for Tamarack Flat, White Wolf and Yosemite Creek campgrounds will be coming soon.

Where is Wawona Campground?

Wawona Campground is at the southern end of the park, 27 miles and approximately 45 minutes from Yosemite Valley, at an elevation of 4,000 feet, according to the Park Service.

Wawona was home to the park’s headquarters in 1904 and historic structures still stand. The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and the Pioneer History Center are near the site.

The site can accommodate RVs and trailers up to 35 feet.

What if I don’t want to stay overnight?

Reservations are also required to drive into Yosemite National Park during peak hours (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 20 to Sept. 30.

While 70% of those reservations became available in March, the remaining 30% are still available on a rolling basis seven days before the arrival date. In other words, you can make a reservation for an arrival date of Sept. 30 starting on Sept. 23.

Reservations are available each day at 8 a.m. Pacific time and are taken almost immediately.

Anyone who books lodging, camping or vacation rental reservations within the park is automatically included in the peak-hour reservation system, according to the Park Service.

The nonrefundable reservation fee is $2. That’s in addition to the $35-per-car park entrance fee.

Why is it so hard to get a reservation?

The park implemented the reservation system in a bid to fight longstanding troubles with summer congestion.

Yosemite drew 3.3 million visitors in 2021, NPS statistics show, which made it the 21st-busiest park in the system and the busiest in California.