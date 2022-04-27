Full coverage: 30 years since the 1992 L.A. riots

Thirty years ago, the police officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted, and L.A. burned.

Today, a Mexican American family still grieves for their father, shot dead in his car after running an errand for a friend. A supermarket rooftop patrolled by Korean immigrants with guns is a hangout for hipsters. Parts of South L.A. are gentrifying, while other neighborhoods are filled with empty lots. Many Angelenos are deeply pessimistic about race relations.

Times journalists reflect on the scars that remain from those violent days and what has risen from the ashes.