Full coverage: 30 years since the 1992 L.A. riots

A fire burns on a corner during the first day the L.A. riots on April 29, 1992.
The corner of Florence and Normandie avenues on April 29, 1992.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
1

Thirty years ago, the police officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted, and L.A. burned.

Today, a Mexican American family still grieves for their father, shot dead in his car after running an errand for a friend. A supermarket rooftop patrolled by Korean immigrants with guns is a hangout for hipsters. Parts of South L.A. are gentrifying, while other neighborhoods are filled with empty lots. Many Angelenos are deeply pessimistic about race relations.

Times journalists reflect on the scars that remain from those violent days and what has risen from the ashes.

 360 Video: Scars left behind from the L.A. Uprising

Video: Reflections of the L.A. uprising — Scars left behind

Man with a shopping cart running past a burning building

Video: Revisiting the photographs

Four photographers recall the moments leading up to and surrounding some of their most iconic photos of the L.A. uprising.

BAKERSFIELD CA APRIL 22, 2022 - Rosa Ortiz's husband, Eduardo Canedo was killed in the Los Angeles riots in April 1992. Latino deaths that occurred in the Los Angeles were largely forgotten, not investigated by police, and received very little media coverage. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

Arellano: The forgotten Latinos of the L.A. riots, 30 years later

The skeleton of a burned car sits at the intersection of Florence and Normandie.

Video: The owner of Tom’s Market on the evolution of nearby stores

A shop owner hurls a bucket of water on a fire raging at a business next to his during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Shyong: What we got wrong about Black and Korean communities after the L.A. riots

Advertisement