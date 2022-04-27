Advertisement
Immersed in history: Florence and Normandie

The South L.A. intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues was the epicenter of the 1992 civil unrest. Photojournalists captured powerful images here 30 years ago.

By By Myrah Sarwar
Using 3-D modeling and browser-based virtual reality, we re-created the intersection and the images from the vantage point of the photographers.

Rioters at the corner of Florence and Normandie avenues the first day of civil unrest 4/29/1992. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

About the Jovrnalism Reflections of the L.A. Uprising virtual reality project

Reporting: Grace Yuan Gao, Rachel Kisela, Jesse Mechanic, Myrah Sarwar, Vaishnavi Vasudevan, Halle Hazzard, Hannu Kivimaki, Lajja Mistry, Sam Schwartz, Randy Vazquez, Marta Hernani Fernandez, Charisma Madarang, Jacqueline Pinedo, Mallika Singh.

Additional thanks to Robert Hernandez, founder and professor of the USC Annenberg Jovrnalism course.
