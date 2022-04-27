Immersed in history: Florence and Normandie
The South L.A. intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues was the epicenter of the 1992 civil unrest. Photojournalists captured powerful images here 30 years ago.
Using 3-D modeling and browser-based virtual reality, we re-created the intersection and the images from the vantage point of the photographers.
Read our full coverage of the 30th anniversary of the L.A. riots.
About the Jovrnalism Reflections of the L.A. Uprising virtual reality project
Additional thanks to Robert Hernandez, founder and professor of the USC Annenberg Jovrnalism course.
