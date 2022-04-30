Advertisement
California

Woman found dead after suspect barricaded in Palmdale home surrenders

Sheriff's Department personnel look through cases of munitions and other equipment on a street beside an armored vehicle
Members of the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau with munitions and other equipment laid out outside a home in Palmdale where a man had barricaded himself and a woman was found dead Saturday morning.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deparment)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
A woman was found dead in a Palmdale home early Saturday after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside.

Deputies responded to a call at the residence in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. and encountered a suspect they believed may have been armed who refused commands to come out of the house, authorities said.

They asked for assistance from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, a unit that trains for barricade and hostage situations and serving high-risk warrants, and neighboring homes were evacuated.

The unit announced on social media shortly after 11:30 a.m. that operation had concluded and the suspect was in custody. The evacuation order was lifted.

Inside the home, deputies found the body of a woman. She was declared dead at the scene. No other information, including the cause of death or the identities of the suspect or the victim, was available, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

