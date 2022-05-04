State to investigate fatal CHP shooting on 105 Freeway in Paramount

State officials are investigating after at least one California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a pedestrian on the 105 Freeway in Paramount on Wednesday morning, according to the attorney general’s office.

Authorities got a call around 11:19 a.m. reporting a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the westbound 105 just east of Garfield Avenue, according to the CHP.

Responding officers got out of their patrol vehicle to check on the man, authorities said.

The CHP did not say whether more than one officer fired their weapon, what led up to the shooting or what prompted the officer or officers to open fire.

“Once the officers determined the scene was safe, they provided medical aid to the male suspect until relieved by the Los Angeles City Fire Department,” the CHP said in a statement.

Advertisement

California State investigates fatal Covina police shooting under law on killings of unarmed civilians The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. after Covina police responded to a liquor store in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the shooting occurred after the pedestrian reportedly jumped in front of other vehicles while running on the freeway after the initial crash and was hit at least two more times.

Firefighters took the man to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he died, according to the CHP statement.

State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced later on Wednesday that his office was launching an investigation into the shooting.

Bonta’s statement did not include details that weren’t previously shared by the CHP.

Authorities did not confirm further details about the shooting or investigation. The victim’s name wasn’t released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP’s East Los Angeles office at (323) 980-4600.