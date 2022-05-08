Advertisement
California

Three children found dead in Woodland Hills home. Police are questioning the mother

By Rosanna XiaStaff Writer 
Three children were found dead Sunday at a Woodland Hills home where officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, Los Angeles police said.

Officers received a 911 call about 7:40 a.m. and rushed to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard, a residential area in the San Fernando Valley, police said. They found three children, ages 8 to 12, who were unresponsive.

Paramedics were called and all three children were pronounced dead.

The children’s mother is being questioned, said LAPD Public Information Officer Matthew Cruz. “No other suspects are being sought at the moment,” he said.

The abused child unit within the LAPD’s Juvenile Division is investigating the specific cause and manner in which the three children died.

Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the coast and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting.

