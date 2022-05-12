One teen killed, two others wounded in Corona shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two others seriously wounded in a shooting in the city of Corona early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Circle City Drive just before 1 a.m. and found the three teens lying on the ground, authorities said. All of the victims were transported to a hospital, where one died from his injuries, police said.

A 13-year-old victim was listed as stable and a 14-year-old was undergoing surgery for serious injuries, police said. There was no immediate update to the boys’ status by Thursday afternoon.

KNBC4-TV reported that all the victims are related.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing, said Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Det. Slaven Neagu at (951) 739- 4916 or Slaven.Neagu@coronaca.gov. Anonymous tips can be made at (951) 817-5837.

