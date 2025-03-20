Prep sports roundup: No. 1 Corona has six shutouts in seven baseball games

Ethin Bingaman of Corona struck out nine in five scoreless innings against Norco. The team has six shutouts in seven games.

To say that the No. 1-ranked Corona High baseball team is living up to expectations is an understatement. The Panthers have recorded six shutouts in their seven games while allowing one run all season in their 7-0 start.

On Thursday, they completed a three-game sweep of Norco with a 5-0 victory. Ethin Bingaman struck out nine and gave up one hit in five innings. Sophomore Mason Sims finished off the win with three strikeouts in two innings. Anthony Murphy had three hits, Tyler Ebel had two RBIs and Seth Hernandez added two hits.

Corona is 3-0 in the Big VIII League and will take its show on the road next week beginning on Tuesday in the Boras Classic in Orange County, where a matchup against No. 2 Huntington Beach is possible.

Corona Santiago 3, Corona Centennial 2: The Sharks scored a run in the top of the seventh to hand Centennial its first defeat. Isaac Fanoga had two hits and two RBIs while Owen Earle and Striker Pence added two hits apiece.

Huntington Beach 4, Fountain Valley 1: Otto Espinoza struck out eight in four scoreless innings and Trevor Goldenetz had two hits and two RBIs.

Saugus 18, Canyon Country Canyon 0: Matthew Carta hit wo doubles and finished with four RBIs while Lincoln Fritz added three hits for the Centurions.

St. John Bosco 4, Las Vegas Desert Oasis 1: Miles Clark hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning for the Braves in Las Vegas.

Anaheim Canyon 3, La Habra 1: Gilbert Vargas threw six innings, striking out four with no walks, for Canyon.

San Fernando 11, Kennedy 4: The Tigers broke a 4-4 tie with seven runs in the ninth inning for the Valley Mission League win. Mario Miranda had a two-run single during the inning. Alex Torres struck out eight in seven innings. Miguel Mora had an RBI single in the ninth to break the 4-4 deadlock.

Sylmar 10, Verdugo Hills 0: Luis Mendoza threw five shutout innings and Tim Sepulveda had four RBIs for the Spartans.

Garfield 9, South Gate 8: The Bulldogs won on a walk-off hit batter in the eighth inning. CJ Aguayo finished with three hits.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Esperanza 1: Michaela Meza homered and Ellena Ediss allowed three hits in a complete game for Pacifica.