Riverside man shot several times during home invasion

A man is in the hospital after being shot during a burglary in his Riverside home Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. in the 18400 block of Moss Road when burglars confronted the homeowner and his wife, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area, police said. He was transported to Riverside Community Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

It is unclear whether the suspects took anything before they fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

This is the third armed home invasion during the last month in the upscale Alessandro Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Last week, a family of three was bound with duct tape and held at gunpoint by three suspects at their home in 14100 block of Ashton Lane, which is around the corner from the home invaded Sunday. The robbers took off with their cellphones but no shots were fired, police said.

In April, multiple robbers broke into a house on Kingdom Drive and took cash, jewelry and cellphones from people attending what police say was an illegal gambling operation, NBC4 reported.

Police say it is too early to tell whether these incidents are connected, but the last two incidents seem similar.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects.