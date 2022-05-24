Chihuahua found in Desert Springs with arrow through its neck expected to survive

A 4-month-old chihuahua shot with an arrow as nearly long as its body is expected to survive after Riverside County veterinarians removed the arrow from its neck.

The unnamed dog was found in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs on Monday, according to Riverside County Animal Services. The dog was found by Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies after a woman heard the injured dog crying and called 911. Deputies picked up the dog and handed it off to an Animal Services officer near the Riverside County’s Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

Animal Services Officer Matthew Perez saw that an arrow punctured the tan chihuahua’s neck and held the dog while he transported it to the animal hospital. Registered veterinary technician Ivan Herrera sedated the dog, and veterinarian Dr. Luis Lizarraga reviewed the X-rays and approved the safe removal of the arrow, according to Animal Services. The arrow did not strike the puppy’s vital arteries.

Sweet baby, recovering after arrow shot in her….@RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/RsmDVGWJLZ — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) May 23, 2022

“For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” Animal Services director Erin Gettis said in a statement. “We are shocked, and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to treat this puppy and work on finding her a suitable home.”

Veterinary technician Emily Ellison said, “It’s amazing to see her affection, despite what occurred. She is such a sweet puppy. I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick.”

Anyone with information about this dog is asked to call (951) 358-7387 or send a message to Riverside County Animal Services at shelterinfo@rivco.org.

This incident is the second attack against an animal with a bow in Riverside County.

In April, a wild burro died after being shot with an arrow. Animal Services officers found the burro with an arrow in its underside and were able to safely herd it to people with the nonprofit Donkeyland. They transported the animal to an equine hospital in Norco. But the burro died during surgery, and its death is under investigation. DonkeyLand officials said the burro’s name was “Bobby.”

Animal services were able to retrieve the arrow and hand it off to law enforcement. It’s unclear whether the arrow that struck the chihuahua is similar to the one that hit the burro.