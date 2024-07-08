Advertisement
California

Abandoned German shepherd found in Malibu with mouth zip-tied shut

Two photos of a dog: One with his snout zip-tied and another where he's eating food from a person's hand.
An animal protection organization is offering a $2,500 reward after a dog was found in a remote area of Malibu with its mouth and neck zip-tied.
(In Defense of Animals)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
After a group of hikers found an abandoned German shepherd wandering the Malibu wilderness with its mouth zip-tied shut, an animal protection group is offering a $2,500 reward to find and hold accountable the person responsible.

Just before 8 p.m. on July 3, two hikers found the pup near Malibu Creek Canyon, according to a news release from In Defense of Animals. The dog had a zip tie around his mouth and another around his neck.

The hikers quickly called 911 and removed one of the zip ties before police and animal control arrived. Together, they removed the second zip tie and carried him to safety, the group said.

“Someone did this intentionally. They left him stranded, down a hill in the middle of nowhere off the side of the road,” one of the hikers who found the dog told KTLA. “Something needs to be done to find the person who did it.”

The dog, which In Defense of Animals said was described as “sweet and gentle,” warmed up to his rescuers and eventually let them pet him. He was later taken to the Agoura Animal Care Center.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of these hikers and law enforcement, but our efforts must continue,” said Fleur Dawes, spokesperson for In Defense of Animals. “We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others.”

Anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspect is asked to call In Defense of Animals at (415) 879-6879.

Keri Blakinger

