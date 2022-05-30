Wildfire burns in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

A wildfire began burning in Angeles National Forest near Lancaster on Monday, growing to 40 acres by the late afternoon, fire officials said.

No one had been hurt, and no homes were threatened as of 3:18 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Reports of a blaze first came in around 2 p.m., according to Peters, who said approximately 100 county firefighters were responding to the scene alongside U.S. Forest Service personnel. Crews were also battling the blaze with water drops from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, Peters said.

Peters could not immediately comment on the cause of the fire, which he said was burning in the forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, close to Lancaster and Gorman.

News footage from the scene showed thick plumes of white smoke hanging over the area, as aircraft dropped fire retardant onto burning vegetation.