Metrolink train fatally strikes pedestrian in Northridge

A Metrolink train struck and killed a person in Northridge on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Ventura County Line Metrolink train crew contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department to report that the train may have hit a pedestrian. Emergency officials responded to the 16700 block of Roscoe Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

Paramedics confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by the train and declared the victim dead at the scene, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said. Metrolink spokesperson Scott Johnson said the person was hit in a non-pedestrian area between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations while the train was traveling toward Los Angeles. About 40 passengers were aboard the train and there were no other injuries reported, Johnson said.

There was no information about the victim’s age, gender or affiliation with the area, Humphrey said. The Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic is investigating.

Johnson said that four other train lines were affected by the incident, but by 10:10 a.m. all rails were cleared for service.

Metrolink reported on Facebook that they offered passengers reimbursement for a rideshare service.