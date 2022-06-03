Advertisement
Share
California

Mask rules are suddenly back in California as coronavirus hits danger zone

Palisades Charter High School students ride the Metro E line train on April 21.
Palisades Charter High School students ride an Metro E line train on April 21. In addition to masks already being required on public transit, Los Angeles County officials say indoor mask mandates are possible by the end of the month if coronavirus conditions continue to deteriorate.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Christian Martinez
Share

Suddenly, California officials are moving toward new indoor mask rules as coronavirus cases enter the danger zone in many parts of the state.

The virus has been spreading rapidly across California after a spring of big declines. That is setting up an anxious summer in which officials are now talking about a return to mask wearing to prevent wider spread.

So far, the biggest concerns have been in Northern California. But Los Angeles County officials say mask mandates are possible by the end of the month if conditions continue to deteriorate.

Why are masks back on the agenda?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking when a county enters the high COVID-19 community level, the worst in a three-tier system.

Entering the high COVID-19 community level means that new weekly rates of hospitalizations, or hospital capacity, are being affected by coronavirus-positive patients to such an extent that the hospital systems may grow strained.

Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, talks with Ryder McReynolds, 11, after Ryder got his COVID-19 booster shot at a vaccination clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Public Health at Balboa Sports Complex in Encino, Calif., on Saturday May 21, 2022. COVID-19 booster shots are now available for children ages 5-11 in Los Angeles County and LA County Public Health is encouraging parents to bring eligible children to vaccination sites to get boosted before summer vacation and holiday travel. Ryder's grandmother Kirsten Thye, not pictured, said she decided to bring Ryder today so he'd be extra protected for all of the summer activities coming up. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)

California

L.A. County moves closer to possible mask requirement as coronavirus hospitalizations rise

The concerns come as Alameda County, the Bay Area’s second-most populous county and home to Oakland, ordered a new mask mandate in most indoor spaces effective Friday.
Advertisement

The CDC on Thursday placed 13 California counties in the high COVID-19 community level. It’s the first time since mid-March that any county in the state was in that level.

Nearly 1 in 6 Californians live in a county with a high COVID-19 community level. The affected counties are Santa Clara, Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa in the San Francisco Bay Area; Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado in the Sacramento Valley area; and Monterey, Mendocino, San Benito and Del Norte elsewhere in Northern California.

What actions are being taken?

Alameda County issued a new mask mandate for most indoor public settings effective Friday, becoming the first California county to do so.

The county, home to Oakland, is the Bay Area’s second-most populous. Its mandate is the first issued in California since the winter Omicron surge faded.

Redondo Beach, California-Hellelujah Borgic, age 11, raises his hand during his 5ht grade class at Tulita Elementary School while in teacher Wendy Demaria's class. Monday March 14 was the first day they are allowed to go maskless. At Tulita Elementary School in Redondo Beach, California students were given the option to attend with or without wearing a masks on March 14, 2022, the first day that that students across Los Angeles County have the option to remove their masks in class. L.A. Unified School District is an exception and students are still required to wear masks. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California

California’s new coronavirus wave is disrupting lives, even with less severe illness

Officials are deciding how best to respond now that COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising after plunging in the spring.

The order does not apply to K-12 school settings through the end of the school year, nor does it apply to Berkeley, which is in Alameda County but has its own public health department. Berkeley’s school system, however, has already implemented an indoor mask mandate.

“Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized, and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment,” county health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement.

“We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities.”

San Diego, CA - March 26: At the mobile vaccine clinic set up at City Heights on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in San Diego, CA., Nancy Vidal, 33 from City Heights received her first dose of the COVID vaccine. Vida said she had COVID last year in 2021, and said she waited so long to get vaccinated because she was nervous and wanted to make the decision her self. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

Worsening COVID pushes Orange, Ventura, San Diego counties into new tier

Nineteen California counties, including Orange, Ventura and San Diego, enter a worse COVID tier. Los Angeles County is already in the worse tier.

Alameda County has one of California’s highest coronavirus transmission rates, reporting about 354 cases a week for every 100,000 residents for the past week. That figure has climbed 20% from mid-May. A rate of 100 cases a week or more for every 100,000 residents is considered high.

What are the details?

The Alameda County order will require masks to be worn at indoor businesses and workplaces, including offices, stores, theaters and conference centers, as well as restaurants and bars when not eating or drinking; on public transportation, including taxis and app-hailed rides; and at Oakland International Airport. Businesses and venue operators are required to post signage at all entrance points to communicate the mask requirement and “make reasonable efforts to ensure compliance in their setting,” the health order said.

The county won’t require masking in schools through the few remaining days in the school year. Masks need not be worn while working alone in a closed office or room, while swimming or showering at a gym or while obtaining a medical or cosmetic service involving the head or face for which mask removal is needed to perform the service.

Alameda County also is allowing masks to be optional for performers at indoor live events, such as the theater, opera, symphony, religious choirs and professional sports; at religious gatherings when necessary to perform rituals; and at indoor gyms and yoga studios by people who are “actively engaged in periods of heavy exertion,” are swimming or diving, or when engaged in sports where masks create a risk to health, like wrestling and judo.

Masks will be required in other youth settings, including child care, summer school and youth programs. Children younger than 2 must not mask because of the risk of suffocation.

John Abercrombie, an usher for the Oakland Athletics, holds up a sign advising people to wear masks, prior to a baseball game between the Ahletics and the Houston Astros on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

California

Alameda County reinstates mask order as coronavirus cases soar

Alameda County has reinstated an indoor masking rule, the first time a California county has issued a mask mandate since the winter Omicron surge faded.

What about other places?

The Berkeley school system has already issued a mask order for indoor K-12 classroom settings, as well as indoor graduations.

Other educational institutions in California have done the same, including UCLA and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Sacramento schools also announced new mask measures this week.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Royce Hall on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) as UCLA lecturers and students celebrate after a strike was averted Wednesday morning. Lecturers across the UC system were planning to strike Wednesday and Thursday over unfair labor practices. UCLA on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

UCLA reinstates indoor mask mandate as L.A. County coronavirus cases rise

Officials said the mask order was needed to avoid disrupting in-person learning and campus activities, including graduation.

Where does Los Angeles County stand?

L.A. County could be poised to see a new universal indoor mask mandate lat`er this month if the upward trends continue.

“Our weekly case rate and the rate of increase in hospital admissions are of concern,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “If we continue on the current trajectory … we’re likely to move into the CDC high [COVID-19] community level within a few weeks towards the end of June, indicating increased stress on the healthcare system.”

According to CDC data issued Thursday, L.A. County observed 5.3 new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents, an 18% increase from the previous week’s rate of 4.5. A rate of 10 or more would place L.A. County in a high COVID-19 community level.

Elsewhere in Southern California, Ventura County had a new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalization rate of 7.6; Santa Barbara County, 6.3; Orange County, 5.3; San Diego County, 4.9; and Riverside and San Bernardino counties, 2.9.

What are experts saying?

There is still not a clear sense of how bad the summer COVID-19 wave will be in California. Hospitalizations and deaths are still relatively modest.

Some observers say there’s no sign that California is nearing a peak, as the latest variant’s exceptional contagiousness is thought to be approaching that of measles. State modeling suggests, however, that the spread of COVID-19 is likely still increasing in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento.

San Luis Obispo, California - March 31: Patrons crowd the streets at the weekly Downtown SLO Farmers' Market on Higuera St. Thursday, March 31, 2022 in San Luis Obispo, California. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

With California hit by new coronavirus wave, time to start wearing masks? Limit gatherings?

Masks may not be required in many places but they’re still encouraged, officials say, as new COVID cases continue to climb.

Even if hospitals don’t become burdened, there’s concern that climbing rates of transmission could keep people at home for a week or more, ruining plans for graduations, weddings and vacations and making it difficult for businesses to maintain adequate staffing.

Of all the COVID-19 restrictions that have been issued over the years, a mask order is among the least onerous to the public, said UC San Francisco epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert Dr. George Rutherford.

“If you’re going to try and stay in front of this and try and restrict the damage that’s going on, this strikes me as a fairly low-level ask, to have people wear a mask,” Rutherford said.

“We’re not talking about lockdowns, we’re not talking about mandatory vaccination, we’re not talking about mandatory testing programs. We’re just talking about wearing masks, which are highly effective, especially if both people are wearing masks. And it’s something we’re used to doing,” Rutherford said.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement