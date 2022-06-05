Advertisement
California

Your guide to the 2022 Los Angeles City Council District 9 election

Cranes rise above a building under construction.
The council district stretches from the southern tip of downtown L.A., through USC and Exposition Park, above, and deep into South Los Angeles.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
An incumbent councilman is facing a challenge from a college administrator in South Los Angeles’ District 9, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and has struggled with homelessness, crime and gentrification issues.

The candidates

The district

The district stretches from the southern tip of downtown L.A., through USC and Exposition Park and deep into South Los Angeles.

Fundraising

These are the latest fundraising numbers from the L.A. Ethics Commission.

The race

Vasquez has been critical of Price’s record, saying in her campaign mail that he let crime and homelessness get out of control. She also chided him for approving three huge digital billboards backed by his campaign supporters on Washington Boulevard.

Price has touted his success in increasing the city’s minimum wage, building low-income housing and creating a guaranteed income pilot program to help the city’s neediest. His campaign has also issued a series of lacerating attacks against his opponent, many of them built around Vasquez’s comparatively recent arrival in the district — and her voting history.

Los Angeles, CA - August 02: Dulce Vasquez at her home on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA.

California

She’s running to represent South L.A. Her opponent says she just got there

Councilman Curren Price is portraying his opponent, Dulce Vasquez, as an inexperienced newcomer. Vasquez says she fully understands the district’s issues.

Los Angeles, CA - August 02: Dulce Vasquez at her home on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA.

Opinion

Guerrero: Will L.A. City Council get its own ‘Squad’? This young Latina running for District 9 hopes so

Demographic change in South L.A. is at the heart of this race.

LEIMERT PARK, CA - JUNE 15: Jacket Rashad, a street barber, gives Karim Mejia Mawema, a food vendor, a haircut

Business

South L.A. was promised a resurrection after 1992. The new boom could leave many behind

Parts of South L.A., battered in the ’92 uprising, have been frozen in time. Now property prices are soaring and change is coming. Who will benefit?
mr. perry

California

Full coverage: Disease, inequity and resilience in South L.A.

Read the full series on disease, inequity, resilience and love in South L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 17: During the coronavirus pandeimic Michelle Goldson, RN is working with a covid positive patient inside the ICU at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 17, 020 in Los Angeles, CA. ICU availability in Southern California at 0% amid deluge of COVID-19 patients. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

A mask mandate was never going to save South L.A. from COVID-19. Here’s what might

Even when vaccinated, Black and Latino Angelenos are still dying of COVID at disproportionate rates. New legislation could change that in South L.A.

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo, then-Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael Tubbs pauses during an interview in Stockton, Calif. The former mayor in California who gained international attention for running a guaranteed income program is joining Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. Newsom named former Stockton Mayor Tubbs a special advisor for economic mobility and opportunity on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California

Column: Who is buying those expensive houses in South L.A.? Is it really just white people?

Even as longtime residents are getting priced out, a small number of Black families who can afford it are moving in. The question is whether more will follow.

CaliforniaL.A. Politics

