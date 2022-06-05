Your guide to the 2022 Los Angeles City Council District 9 election

An incumbent councilman is facing a challenge from a college administrator in South Los Angeles’ District 9, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and has struggled with homelessness, crime and gentrification issues.

Curren Price, Los Angeles city councilman



Los Angeles city councilman Dulce Vasquez, director of strategic partnerships for Arizona State University

The district

The district stretches from the southern tip of downtown L.A., through USC and Exposition Park and deep into South Los Angeles.

Fundraising

These are the latest fundraising numbers from the L.A. Ethics Commission.

The race

Advertisement

Vasquez has been critical of Price’s record, saying in her campaign mail that he let crime and homelessness get out of control. She also chided him for approving three huge digital billboards backed by his campaign supporters on Washington Boulevard.

Price has touted his success in increasing the city’s minimum wage, building low-income housing and creating a guaranteed income pilot program to help the city’s neediest. His campaign has also issued a series of lacerating attacks against his opponent, many of them built around Vasquez’s comparatively recent arrival in the district — and her voting history.

Reading from other publications

A two-person race in District 9

(L.A. Magazine)

A guide to the council race

(LAist)

District 9 candidates at a glance

(VoterEdge)

Video: The candidates debate mobility issues

(Streets for All)