Man shot dead in Atwater Village, suspect at large

A man was shot to death in Atwater Village on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 7:50 p.m. to the area of Chevy Chase Drive and Brunswick Avenue, where they found one person with a gunshot wound, said Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The victim, identified as a man about 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

A male believed to be the suspect was last seen on foot, heading southbound on Brunswick, Lee said.

Additional information was not available Tuesday.