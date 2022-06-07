Advertisement
California

Man shot dead in Atwater Village, suspect at large

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man was shot to death in Atwater Village on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 7:50 p.m. to the area of Chevy Chase Drive and Brunswick Avenue, where they found one person with a gunshot wound, said Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The victim, identified as a man about 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

A male believed to be the suspect was last seen on foot, heading southbound on Brunswick, Lee said.

Additional information was not available Tuesday.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

