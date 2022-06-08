LAPD officers shoot burglary suspect in Hollywood after foot chase

A man was shot after a foot chase with Los Angeles police in Hollywood on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded at 3:58 p.m. to a radio call about a burglary suspect in the 2000 block of Paramount Drive, said Officer Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The officers arrived, and the man led them on a foot chase that ended near Franklin and Highland avenues, Im said.

The suspect brandished a gun, and the officers opened fire, he said. The man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the shooting around 5:03 p.m. and brought the man to the unidentified hospital, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson. She did not have information on the man’s condition.

Officers were not hurt during the confrontation, Im said.

Further information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

LAPD said traffic on Highland from Franklin to Odin Street, and on Odin to the 101 Freeway, would be impacted for several hours. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area.