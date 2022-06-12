Fire in Wrightwood explodes to 775 acres as another spreads in San Gabriel foothills

Brush fires broke out in and around the San Gabriel Mountains this weekend, first in Wrightwood and later in Duarte as hot and windy weather gripped the Southland, fire authorities said.

The blaze in Wrightwood, which began Saturday, exploded from 45 to 775 acres between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Angeles National Forest officials. There was a mandatory evacuation order for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon in Wrightwood, and the rest of the town was under an evacuation warning, officials said.

The fire was 5% contained. The road from Highway 138 to Highway 2 was closed. An evacuation center has been set up at Serrano High School in Phelan.

The fire in Duarte was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Brookridge & Mel Canyon roads and had grown to 10 to 20 acres by 5 p.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters. No one had been hurt, and no homes were threatened at this time.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Heat warnings and advisories had been in place Saturday until 8 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains and Antelope, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

An elevated threat of wildfires in the high desert and mountain areas, triggered by hot, dry conditions and gusty winds, is expected to continue and expand to valley areas on Tuesday, meteorologists said.