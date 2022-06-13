2 women killed in suspected street takeover crash in Compton

Two women were killed Sunday night during what authorities are investigating as a possible street takeover in Compton.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether the two women traveling in a red Honda sedan were involved in the street takeover. It’s unclear if the women were crossing the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street in the Honda when they collided with an SUV around 11:30 p.m., or if they were performing illegal stunts in the car.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reports that the women in the Honda were drifting in circles through the intersection before the collision. One woman was ejected from the car. Eyewitnesses told the news station that one woman was hanging out a window when the Honda collided with the SUV.

Approximately 200 people gathered at the intersection before the collision to watch the illegal street takeover, in which drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles, according to KTLA.

Treyshawn Cooley was driving the SUV involved in the collision, according to KABC-TV Channel 7, and was driving through the intersection around 45-50 mph when the Honda ran the red light.

“When I get to the light, the car comes out. I guess he didn’t see me ... my light was green ... I’m coming straight and they come out and I hit them,” Cooley told the news station. “First thing I do is take off my seatbelt and I get out of the car and it’s a whole bunch of people, and I guess it was a street takeover.”

The Sheriff’s Department traffic investigators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.