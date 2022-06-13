CHP officer shot in Studio City area, taken to hospital in critical condition
A California Highway Patrol officer was shot in the Studio City area Monday night, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred around 7:55 p.m. in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, said Officer Luis Garcia, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. The officer was taken to a hospital, Garcia said.
The officer was shot after a traffic stop and was listed in critical condition, a law enforcement source told The Times.
Authorities are searching for a Ford Fusion that fled the scene on Laurel Canyon, the source said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
