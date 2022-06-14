Two El Monte police officers shot, one suspect down

Two El Monte police officers have been taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday, according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Central and Garvey avenues in El Monte, said Kimberly Herrera, a law enforcement technician with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two officers were shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Herrera said. A suspect was reported as down at the scene, whose condition was also unknown.

Herrera could not say what time deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Imy Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters were called at 5:08 p.m., but she could not immediately confirm any medical transports from the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.