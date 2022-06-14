Advertisement
Two El Monte police officers shot, one suspect down

A map of the San Gabriel Valley shows where two police officers were shot in El Monte
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Two El Monte police officers have been taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday, according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Central and Garvey avenues in El Monte, said Kimberly Herrera, a law enforcement technician with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two officers were shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Herrera said. A suspect was reported as down at the scene, whose condition was also unknown.

Herrera could not say what time deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Imy Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters were called at 5:08 p.m., but she could not immediately confirm any medical transports from the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

