Two El Monte police officers shot, one suspect down
Two El Monte police officers have been taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday, according to authorities.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Central and Garvey avenues in El Monte, said Kimberly Herrera, a law enforcement technician with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Two officers were shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Herrera said. A suspect was reported as down at the scene, whose condition was also unknown.
Herrera could not say what time deputies were dispatched to the scene.
Imy Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters were called at 5:08 p.m., but she could not immediately confirm any medical transports from the scene.
Further information was not immediately available.
