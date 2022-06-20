Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire burns in Hollywood Hills near Universal Studios

A brush fire in Hollywood Hills.
A brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills and is burning near an apartment complex in the area of Universal Studios.
(KTLA)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A brush fire broke out Monday night in the Hollywood Hills and was burning near an apartment complex in the area of Universal Studios.

There were 72 firefighters, some aboard three helicopters, battling the blaze, which had grown to at least 1 acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Dubbed the Coyote fire, it was burning in “medium to heavy brush” above a dog park near the AVA Toluca Hills apartment complex off Barham Boulevard, firefighters said. The fire was moving toward Coyote Canyon.

There was no imminent structure threat, and no evacuations had been ordered, firefighters said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement