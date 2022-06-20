Brush fire burns in Hollywood Hills near Universal Studios

A brush fire broke out Monday night in the Hollywood Hills and was burning near an apartment complex in the area of Universal Studios.

There were 72 firefighters, some aboard three helicopters, battling the blaze, which had grown to at least 1 acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Dubbed the Coyote fire, it was burning in “medium to heavy brush” above a dog park near the AVA Toluca Hills apartment complex off Barham Boulevard, firefighters said. The fire was moving toward Coyote Canyon.

There was no imminent structure threat, and no evacuations had been ordered, firefighters said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.