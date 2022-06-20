Temperatures heating up Monday across Southern California

Temperatures across Southern California are expected to be significantly above normal Monday, bringing a noticeably hot end to the last day of spring — though not reaching record highs for the region.

Downtown Los Angeles can expect temperatures in the upper 80s, while areas north and south of the city will enter into the 90s, and surrounding valleys could reach the 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s 10 to 15 degrees above normal,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “With warmer than normal weather, we always tell people to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room if you can and avoid the heat of the day.”

The normal temperature for Monday, based on meteorological and historical data, in L.A. is typically 78 degrees, while Monday is expected to reach the upper 80s, Sweet said. In Burbank, Monday’s high is forecast at 96 degrees, well above its normal temperature of 81. Woodland Hills is forecast to reach 101 Monday, also well above average.

Much of inland Orange County will also see highs in the 90s, but the Inland Empire will likely record the highest temperatures, with Monday’s high in Riverside expected at 98 degrees, said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office, which covers the region south and east of Los Angeles.

“It will stay hot,” Gregoria said. “Today, though, looks to be the hottest.”

Temperatures will stay high Tuesday, the first day of summer, Sweet said, but should cool off Wednesday and into Thursday as a system from the north moves in bringing more cloud cover and possibly some moisture.

That system could bring some thunderstorms — a first this season — Gregoria said, with afternoon thunderstorms strongest over the mountains. He said those storms bring a chance of dry lightning, a fire risk given the dry conditions, but said the risk is low because of the moisture expected with the system.

That cool-off will likely be short-lived, with temperatures again increasing Friday and through the weekend, back to high 80s downtown, 90s in surrounding areas and 100s in the valleys, the meteorologists said.