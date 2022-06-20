Advertisement
California

Temperatures heating up Monday across Southern California

A dog competes in a surfing competition in Huntington Beach.
Derby competes in the surfing semifinal at the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge in Huntington Beach earlier this month. A heat wave is on tap for the Southland.
(Kevin Chang / Times Community News)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Temperatures across Southern California are expected to be significantly above normal Monday, bringing a noticeably hot end to the last day of spring — though not reaching record highs for the region.

Downtown Los Angeles can expect temperatures in the upper 80s, while areas north and south of the city will enter into the 90s, and surrounding valleys could reach the 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s 10 to 15 degrees above normal,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “With warmer than normal weather, we always tell people to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room if you can and avoid the heat of the day.”

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA - MAY 26, 2021 - - Allan Wanner, on oxygen, tries to stay cool by drinking melted ice cubes from a plastic container in his trailer at Corkill Park RV & Mobile Homes in Desert Hot Springs on May 26, 2021. Wanner, who lives alone, is only allowed 1500 milliliters of water a day because he is on Lasix for retaining water. When temperatures rise living conditions can get dangerous for residents of the trailer park. Warner suspects his neighbor Jerry Floyd died from heat related causes in 2020. It was Wanner who found him dead in a trailer and he still mourns his death. He has since moved to Arizona where he believes temperatures are not as extreme in the summer. He suffers from congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments and his health is jeopardized when temperatures go above 100 degrees. According to Los Angeles County Coroner's and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat’s deadly toll

Read all of our coverage about how California is neglecting the climate threat posed by extreme heat.

The normal temperature for Monday, based on meteorological and historical data, in L.A. is typically 78 degrees, while Monday is expected to reach the upper 80s, Sweet said. In Burbank, Monday’s high is forecast at 96 degrees, well above its normal temperature of 81. Woodland Hills is forecast to reach 101 Monday, also well above average.

Much of inland Orange County will also see highs in the 90s, but the Inland Empire will likely record the highest temperatures, with Monday’s high in Riverside expected at 98 degrees, said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office, which covers the region south and east of Los Angeles.

“It will stay hot,” Gregoria said. “Today, though, looks to be the hottest.”

Temperatures will stay high Tuesday, the first day of summer, Sweet said, but should cool off Wednesday and into Thursday as a system from the north moves in bringing more cloud cover and possibly some moisture.

That system could bring some thunderstorms — a first this season — Gregoria said, with afternoon thunderstorms strongest over the mountains. He said those storms bring a chance of dry lightning, a fire risk given the dry conditions, but said the risk is low because of the moisture expected with the system.

That cool-off will likely be short-lived, with temperatures again increasing Friday and through the weekend, back to high 80s downtown, 90s in surrounding areas and 100s in the valleys, the meteorologists said.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

