Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago derails in Missouri, injuring passengers

An Amtrak train that embarked from Los Angeles and was bound for Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri, injuring passengers after hitting a truck, Amtrak said in a statement.

Around 12:42 p.m., the train, with at least 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard, struck a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Mo., Amtrak said. The collision derailed eight cars and two locomotives.

There were at least 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board with “early reports of injuries,” Amtrak said.

Mendon is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

A spokesman at University Hospital in Columbia said three people were arriving from the scene but information on their conditions was not available.

Social media posts from the scene show several cars on their sides.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.