Triple-digit temperatures prompt Southern California heat advisory

Soaring temperatures at the start of this week will elevate the risk of heat-related illnesses in Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory has been issued across large swaths of the region through 8 p.m. Monday, with forecasters warning that temperatures in some interior areas of Los Angeles could climb as high as 105 degrees.

“It’s pretty darn hot,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Sweet said downtown Los Angeles will reach 88 degrees, Burbank 99 degrees, Pasadena 101 degrees and Woodland Hills 105 degrees.

Warm temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels — especially in the summer and in parked cars. Stay #WeatherReady and don’t underestimate the heat. https://t.co/Ap6AikBjIf #cawx pic.twitter.com/9SL5TDN8Km — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 26, 2022

Advertisement

The advisory also extends to portions of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and the Inland Empire. Palm Springs could soar as high as 107 degrees.

The heat is being driven by a ridge of high pressure lingering over the region, Sweet said, which is elevating temperatures to 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

“You want to stay indoors in air-conditioned rooms if you can, avoid the heat of the day and afternoon, and be sure that you take your pets, children with you when you leave the car,” Sweet said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst and nausea, while signs of heat stroke include high body temperatures, hot, red skin, rapid pulse and loss of consciousness, according to the weather service.

Hot, dry conditions have also contributed to a spate of wildfires across the region, including a 100-acre blaze that ignited in Jurupa Valley on Saturday. Residents are advised to take precautions with any sources of flames.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, Sweet said, with a cooling of 3 to 6 degrees in store for Tuesday.

However, there may still be a few areas that require a heat advisory as the week goes on, he said.