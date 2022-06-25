Fire in Jurupa Valley prompts mandatory evacuations

A brush fire in Jurupa Valley prompted mandatory evacuations of homes in the area, CalFire officials said.

The Union Fire was first reported around 3:50 p.m. near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive in the Riverside County community.

By around 6 p.m. the fire had reached 95 acres in size with no containment.

Mandatory evacuations south of Limonite Avenue were ordered around 6 p.m. with a care center opened at Patriot High School.

This story will be updated.