Fire in Jurupa Valley prompts mandatory evacuations
A brush fire in Jurupa Valley prompted mandatory evacuations of homes in the area, CalFire officials said.
The Union Fire was first reported around 3:50 p.m. near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive in the Riverside County community.
By around 6 p.m. the fire had reached 95 acres in size with no containment.
Mandatory evacuations south of Limonite Avenue were ordered around 6 p.m. with a care center opened at Patriot High School.
This story will be updated.
