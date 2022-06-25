Advertisement
Share
California

Fire in Jurupa Valley prompts mandatory evacuations

A brush fire in Jurupa Valley.
A brush fire burning in Riverside County Saturday, June 25, 2022, has led to mandatory evacuations for some residents in Jurupa Valley.
(ONSCENE.TV)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A brush fire in Jurupa Valley prompted mandatory evacuations of homes in the area, CalFire officials said.

The Union Fire was first reported around 3:50 p.m. near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive in the Riverside County community.

By around 6 p.m. the fire had reached 95 acres in size with no containment.

Mandatory evacuations south of Limonite Avenue were ordered around 6 p.m. with a care center opened at Patriot High School.

This story will be updated.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement