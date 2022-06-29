Advertisement
Share
California

Man, child found dead in possible murder-suicide in Chatsworth

A police vehicle is next to a tent on the street
An investigation is underway after a man and a 10-year-old boy were found dead Tuesday night in Chatsworth in what police said could be a murder-suicide.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

A man and a 10-year-old child were found dead Tuesday night in Chatsworth in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide.

The pair were found around 8:30 p.m. near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lomeli said the man was in his 30s and the child was a 10-year-old boy. The two were related, she said. Their names have not been released.

LOS ANGELES, CA-JUNE 10, 2022: Cathy Lee, 40, is photographed at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Her father, Dal Keun Lee, 70, was fatally stabbed outside his laundromat in South Los Angeles for no apparent reason on May 5, 2022. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

A Korean man’s shocking killing on streets of L.A. sends his daughter searching for answers

When Cathy Lee looked into her father’s killing in South L.A., she found the suspect had allegedly attacked another Asian man days prior. Now she wants answers.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters Tuesday night that the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

“At this point we suspect that is a possibility,” he said. “We have not verified anything at this point regarding the nature of the death of the two individuals.”

Advertisement

Hamilton provided no information about a weapon or manner of death.

He said the two were not discovered inside a vehicle but “very near a vehicle that has been identified as potentially belonging to one of the individuals.”

Mary Wheat, left, and Trae deBeubien, right, pictured in 2018 at Lake Tahoe.

California

CHP settles lawsuit regarding off-duty officer’s murder-suicide for $4 million

The California Highway Patrol reportedly settled a lawsuit this week regarding an off-duty officer’s murder of his estranged wife. The suit was brought by the wife’s injured boyfriend.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “We have two individuals that are out here, they are deceased, and we are going to get to the bottom of it.”

No additional information was immediately available.

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement