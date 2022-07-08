California

Photos: Long awaited “Ribbon of Light,” L.A.'s iconic 6th Street bridge opens

The new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022.
The new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022. Los Angeles begins a three-day community celebration to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District that replaces one of the city’s most iconic structures in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Share

It took years longer than anticipated and the final cost is well above original estimates, but Los Angeles will begin a three-
day community celebration today to mark the completion of the Sixth StreetViaduct,
a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District
that replaces one of the city’s most iconic structures.

City Hall is framed by one of the arches from the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022.
City Hall is framed by one of the arches from the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles begins a three-day community celebration to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct
Los Angeles begins a three-day community celebration to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District that replaces one of the city’s most iconic structures in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Construction workers continue to work on the Helical ramp that is a pedestrian walkway to the new Sixth Street Viaduct
Construction workers continue to work on the Helical ramp that is a pedestrian walkway to the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Cement mason Jose Flores celebrates the completion of the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Los Angeles City Councilman Keven de Leon rides a bike on the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours
Los Angeles City Councilman Keven de Leon rides a bike on the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Politicians visit the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours on Friday.
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, from left, City Engineer Gary Lee Moore, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon visit the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours on Friday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Visitors make their way across the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Boyle Heights residents Rafael German, right, and Kevin Vasquez, both 24, have mixed emotions about the Sixth Street Viaduct
Boyle Heights residents Rafael German, right, and Kevin Vasquez, both 24, have mixed emotions about the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles on July 8, 2022. ""I’m happy because it looks nice,” said German. “But I’m also scared about the gentrification,” he said about the effect that the bridge may have on the Boyle Heights.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles begins a three-day community celebration to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A jogger makes his way across the new Sixth Street Viaduct in the early morning hours in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times