One person hospitalized after LAPD shooting in Leimert Park

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A person was transported to a hospital after a police shooting in Leimert Park on Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect around 7:22 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Edgehill Drive, said Madison, who confirmed a suspect was transported from the scene.

At least one officer fired their weapon, but Madison could not confirm whether the suspect was shot, how serious their injury was, how many officers opened fire or provide any more information about the incident.

No officers were injured, Madison said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

