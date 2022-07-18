Part of Huntington Beach coast closed after shark sighting

A shark sighting prompted authorities to close part of the Huntington Beach coast on Monday afternoon.

The water at Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street will be closed for several hours “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a tweet by city officials at 2:19 p.m.

Information on when the beach will reopen will be posted to safebeachday.com/sunset-beach, officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.