California

Part of Huntington Beach coast closed after shark sighting

Aerial view of a beach with a pier.
The Huntington Beach Pier is shown last year. Farther north, authorities closed Sunset Beach because of a shark sighting.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A shark sighting prompted authorities to close part of the Huntington Beach coast on Monday afternoon.

The water at Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street will be closed for several hours “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a tweet by city officials at 2:19 p.m.

Information on when the beach will reopen will be posted to safebeachday.com/sunset-beach, officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

