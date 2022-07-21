2 people in serious condition after shuttle bus crash at LAX

Two people were in serious condition Thursday after being injured when a shuttle bus crashed at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The LAX-operated bus carrying about 23 people and a driver crashed into a pole about 12:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, the Fire Department said. Seven other people were transported for treatment of minor injuries.

In a tweet posted about 12:50 p.m., officials said that traffic around the airport would be slowed “due to a vehicle accident on the lower level of the central terminal area...”

This story will be updated.