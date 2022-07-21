Advertisement
California

2 people in serious condition after shuttle bus crash at LAX

Two people were in serious condition Thursday after a shuttle bus crashed at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Meg James/Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Two people were in serious condition Thursday after being injured when a shuttle bus crashed at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The LAX-operated bus carrying about 23 people and a driver crashed into a pole about 12:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, the Fire Department said. Seven other people were transported for treatment of minor injuries.

In a tweet posted about 12:50 p.m., officials said that traffic around the airport would be slowed “due to a vehicle accident on the lower level of the central terminal area...”

This story will be updated.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

