Growing brush fire in Mariposa County prompts evacuations

A brush fire in Mariposa County prompted evacuations and road closures Friday afternoon.

As of around 3:30 p.m., the Oak fire was 60 acres and 0% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire started around 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 140 and Carstens Road, near Midpines, Cal Fire said.

Authorities issued an evacuation order and closures for Carstens, Buckingham Mountain and Plumbar Creek roads and for Triangle Road to Highway 140, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have received reports of people trapped in the evacuation zone either without vehicles or otherwise not able to leave, said Kristie Mitchell, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Units were on the way to help them evacuate.

An evacuation center has been set up at the New Life Christian Fellowship, at 5089 Cole Road, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.