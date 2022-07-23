One person killed in Glassell Park house fire

One person died after a fire ripped through a Glassell Park home Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out at the home in the 2600 block of West Crestmoore Place about 9:50 a.m. and destroyed the dwelling in the hilly neighborhood, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The person killed was believed to have lived in the home, Stewart said. The individual’s identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Stewart said.

