At least seven people injured after gunfire erupts in San Pedro’s Peck Park

At least seven people were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon at or near a car show in San Pedro’s Peck Park, authorities said.

At least three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. All seven victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including two who were in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The injured included four men and three women.

Further details about their ages and the nature of their injuries has not been confirmed, the LAFD said in an alert Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:50pm in the 500 block of N. Western Avenue, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert because of the large number of officers sent to the scene.

