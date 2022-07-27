Advertisement
California

6th Street Viaduct reopens after LAPD shut it down for fourth time in five days

A woman and girl walk on the 6th Street Viaduct using an umbrella for sun shade.
The 6th Street Viaduct opened with special events July 8-10. Since then, the bridge has been closed numerous times for illegal activity and public safety concerns.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
The 6th Street Viaduct is open for business again.

The bridge connecting downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights reopened early Wednesday after the Los Angeles Police Department shut it down Tuesday night, the fourth time in five days it has done so due to what police called “illegal activity and public safety concerns.”

In a tweet posted Tuesday night, LAPD stated the bridge would be closed “until further notice.”

The closure lasted only a few hours.

Los Angeles, CA - July 08: After more than six years of construction, Los Angeles officials light the 20 arches dubbed the "Ribbon of Light" on the new 6th Street Viaduct during a ceremony at dusk that begins a three-day community celebration to mark its completion, connecting Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District and replaces one of the city's structural landmarks. Photo taken 6th Street Viaduct, Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 8, 2022. The four-lane bridge will connect Boyle Heights and the Arts District across a 3,060 foot-breadth that spans the Los Angeles River, 101 Freeway, railroad tracks and Metrolink tracks. Dubbed the "Ribbon of Light," the $588-million project is considered the most extensive bridge project in the city's history and took six years to complete, with delays due to COVID-19. The event featured a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at which city officials held a news briefing from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman De Leon and city engineer Gary Lee Moore. The new viaduct's "Ribbon of Light" design, with its 20 arches, was created by the architectural firm HNTB Corp. and Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: 6th Street bridge is an instant L.A. icon — if drivers don’t ruin it for everyone else

The 6th Street bridge reopens after a temporary shutdown, and locals are happy to celebrate the new span.

The LAPD doesn’t anticipate closing the bridge Wednesday night, doing so only on an “as-needed basis,” Officer Annie Hernandez said.

In the 17 days that the bridge has been open, it’s become a landmark for illegal takeovers and street racing, collisions and graffiti tags.

During Tuesday’s Police Commission meeting, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced that the Bureau of Street Services has begun installing speed bumps along the 3,500-foot bridge in an attempt to stop drivers from performing illegal stunts on the bridge. Safety fences will also be installed pedestrian walkways to prevent climbers along the bridge’s arches.

In the last four days, LAPD has impounded six vehicles from the bridge and issued 57 citations, according to Moore.

Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly an intern for The Times’ 2021 summer internship program, during which she covered general assignments on the Metro desk. Hernandez is a University of Florida graduate, where she studied journalism and environmental science, and is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

