6th Street Viaduct reopens after LAPD shut it down for fourth time in five days

The 6th Street Viaduct is open for business again.

The bridge connecting downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights reopened early Wednesday after the Los Angeles Police Department shut it down Tuesday night, the fourth time in five days it has done so due to what police called “illegal activity and public safety concerns.”

In a tweet posted Tuesday night, LAPD stated the bridge would be closed “until further notice.”

The closure lasted only a few hours.

The LAPD doesn’t anticipate closing the bridge Wednesday night, doing so only on an “as-needed basis,” Officer Annie Hernandez said.

In the 17 days that the bridge has been open, it’s become a landmark for illegal takeovers and street racing, collisions and graffiti tags.

During Tuesday’s Police Commission meeting, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced that the Bureau of Street Services has begun installing speed bumps along the 3,500-foot bridge in an attempt to stop drivers from performing illegal stunts on the bridge. Safety fences will also be installed pedestrian walkways to prevent climbers along the bridge’s arches.

In the last four days, LAPD has impounded six vehicles from the bridge and issued 57 citations, according to Moore.