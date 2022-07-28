Amid water restrictions, L.A. residents will receive free recycled water for lawns

Angelenos can stock up again on gallons of recycled water to irrigate their trees, plants and lawns — and free of charge through a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power program.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the reopening of two recycled water fill stations Thursday at the Los Angeles-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant and the L.A. Zoo parking lot.

The city’s Residential Recycled Water Fill Station Program will offer up to 300 gallons of disinfected water per person per visit, the agency said. Participants can bring their own containers with water-tight lids to a water fill station. To qualify for the program, they must be an active customer with the Department of Water and Power, complete an application form and take training classes available at the sites.

“As we approach the hottest days of the year, we need to help Angelenos build on recent reductions to conserve even more — and that means providing real solutions, alternatives, and incentives to cut back on their water use,” Garcetti said in a statement.

Recycled water will be available at the L.A.-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Water can be filled at the zoo every Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Advertisement

“Recycled water is the definition of conservation,” said Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, chair of the City Council’s Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice and L.A. River committee and whose 13th district comprises the L.A.-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant. “By offsetting demand for precious drinking water, this program will make recycled water more accessible for everyday Angelenos.”

As California enters its third year of drought, grappling with a depleted water supply and the driest water year in a century, the DWP reduced its three-day-a-week water rules, in place for customers since 2009, to two days a week beginning in June. The restrictions apply to customers in the DWP’s coverage area.

Under the restrictions, residents were assigned two water days a week based on addresses. Those with odd addresses were assigned Monday and Friday while even addresses got Thursday and Sunday. Watering is limited eight minutes or 15 minutes for sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles. Watering isn’t permitted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. regardless of the day.

Violators of the restrictions will get a warning followed by fines for each subsequent violation, according to the agency.

The water cutbacks led to the lowest water use on record for June in the city’s history, Garcetti said. DWP customers used 9% less water in June 2022 than they did in June 2021, according to preliminary data.

Now, customers will be able to use the recycled water stations on restricted days.

The program reflects a broader dedication to water conservation in the city. Years ago, Garcetti vowed to recycle all of the city’s wastewater by 2035.

The city and other agencies across Southern California are considering “direct potable use,” and putting purified recycled water back into drinking water systems.