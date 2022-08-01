Advertisement
California

Gunman kills 1, wounds 3 others at Paramount apartment complex

Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene where one man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount.
By Itzel Luna
A man opened fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in Paramount, killing one adult and wounding three others, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 a.m. at the Enclave Paramount Apartments, in the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard. Police found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and “a number of them were transported to the hospital,” Paramount Police Department Lt. Ron Ridley said.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said.

The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect is a Black male. The suspect was wearing a mask at the time of the shooting, Ridley said.

Authorities said investigators are working to determine the motive of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

