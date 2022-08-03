Los Angeles to pay tribute to Vin Scully by lighting up City Hall in Dodger blue

Los Angeles City Hall will light up in Dodger blue Wednesday evening to honor Vin Scully, the legendary sports broadcaster who was the beloved voice of the Dodgers for 67 years.

Scully died at his home in Hidden Hills on Tuesday, the Dodgers announced. He was 94.

In a statement announcing City Hall’s plans to commemorate Scully’s legacy, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the veteran broadcaster was “bigger than baseball.”

“He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives,” Garcetti said.

To celebrate Scully’s his life and passion for Los Angeles and his role as one of the leading voices in sports, City Hall will feature blue lights on Wednesday to celebrate Scully “and memorialize the man who could bring a city together with five magic words: ‘It’s time for Dodgers baseball,’” Garcetti said.

In addition, flowers will be placed at Scully’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at noon Wednesday. The star is located on the north side of the 6600 block of Hollywood Boulevard.