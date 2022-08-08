Advertisement
California

LAPD investigates actor Anne Heche in DUI and hit-and-run

A woman with short blond hair posing in a green dress against a purple background
Anne Heche at a premiere in December 2021.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are investigating actor Anne Heche in connection with driving under the influence as well as hit-and-run after she crashed her car into a Mar Vista house, igniting a fire, on Friday.

Los Angeles Police Officer Anne Hernandez confirmed that detectives investigating the crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue obtained a search warrant for the actor’s blood at the hospital to see whether she was under the influence. Heche, 53, is listed in stable condition after she was pulled by L.A. firefighters from the wreckage of her burned Mini Cooper.

Fifty-nine firefighters responded. In the moments before impact, Heche was captured on video crashing into a garage of an apartment building, then narrowly missing a pedestrian before she struck a nearby Jaguar, according to video made public by law enforcement sources.

Heche is then seen on a residential security camera going at high speed toward a T junction along a narrow Mar Vista street. At the junction, she drove straight on through the home, causing massive damage to the structure.

In a video, a bottle of what is seemingly labeled as alcohol is visible in the car.

LAFD said on its website that “a female adult found within the vehicle” was taken to a nearby “hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, said in a statement: “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Heche is best known for her work as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World”; she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her work on the show. In the 1990s her credits included the films “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise.” More recently she appeared in the TV series “All Rise” and “Chicago P.D.” and the movie “The Brave.”

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

