Small plane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona, pilot and passenger escape uninjured

A small Cessna plane carrying two people crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona on Tuesday, with the pilot and passenger surviving, authorities said.

According to the Corona Fire Department, the single-engine plane crashed on the freeway near Buena Vista Avenue around 12:31 p.m. and went up in flames. The two people onboard the plane were able to escape without injuries, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire. The department said it could not yet confirm whether any vehicles on the freeway were struck by the plane.

Traffic on the 91 Freeway is backed up, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it was shutting down the eastbound lanes, and the Lincoln Avenue and 22 Street onramps will also be closed.