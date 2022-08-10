Advertisement
Share
California

Metro unveils new South Los Angeles station dedicated to Nipsey Hussle

Local leaders dedicated the Hyde Park Station on the K Line to Nipsey Hussle and the Crenshaw community.
(Google street view)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Local leaders dedicated the new Hyde Park Station on the K Line in South Los Angeles on Saturday to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle and the Crenshaw community.

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about the late rapper’s commitment to the Hyde Park Station during a dedication ceremony. The station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson Avenue and 59th Street, near where Hussle opened his Marathon Clothing store.

“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” Harris-Dawson said.

Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper, was shot March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing store at 3420 W. Slauson Ave. The 33-year-old Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

FILE - Lauren London arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. London stars with Michael B. Jordan in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse," streaming Friday on Amazon. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Music

After Nipsey Hussle’s death, his partner Lauren London wants to get away from L.A.

Los Angeles, the city that Lauren London has always called home, doesn’t feel the same after her partner Nipsey Hussle was killed, she says.

In 2019, the intersection of Crenshaw and West Slauson Avenue was named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square in the late rapper’s honor. Last month, the City Council voted to temporarily close the alley near where Hussle was shot, citing a spike of criminal activity in the area.

Advertisement

The station hasn’t been officially named after Hussle, but there has been a push from the community to do so, according to Metro spokesperson Patrick Chandler.

Harris-Dawson also highlighted the historic communities surrounding the station, including Leimert Park, Inglewood, Vermont Square and Manchester Square.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” he said. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that all right?”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Akil West (right) owner of Sole Folks and Prophet Walker, a developer and co-founder of a company named Treehouse set on a bench in front of Sole Folks on on Degnan Boulevard in Leimert Park on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: They wanted to save Leimert Park from gentrification. Here’s how they got one block

With $2 million from L.A. County, four business owners finally have enough to buy their building. It shouldn’t be this hard to build Black wealth.

The new station is one of eight being added to the 8.5-mile K line and part of the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project, representing a $2-billion investment to serve the communities of Los Angeles, Inglewood and El Segundo by connecting the existing Metro E Line at Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevards to the C Line in El Segundo. The K Line is expected to open later this year.

The city is also planning on improving safety for pedestrian access to the new station by installing wider crosswalks and sidewalks, curb extensions and median refuge islands, according to a Metro news release.

“Metro and the City of Los Angeles are pulling out the stops to make our new Hyde Park K Line Station as safe and accessible as possible for our community,” Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, the Metro board first vice chair, said in a statement. “Taken together, these improvements will vastly improve access to opportunity that Hyde Park has needed for decades.”

All of the stations will feature artwork commissioned through the agency’s Metro Art program, the agency said. The Hyde Park Station includes porcelain enamel art, entitled “Hyde Park Oasis,” by Carlson Hatton.

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsTransportation
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement