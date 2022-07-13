After Nipsey Hussle’s death, his partner Lauren London wants to get away from L.A.

Lauren London loves Los Angeles, the city in which she was born and raised. But after her partner, rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle, was killed in 2019, it’s hard for her to want to stay.

Speaking with radio personality Angie Martinez on her new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” London outlined her grieving process and how she’s been healing in the three years since Hussle’s murder.

Midway through the conversation, Martinez asked if London had ever considered moving away from her hometown, noting how the constant references to her late partner all over the city must weigh on her every day.

“It’s not easy,” London replied. “I want to move all the time. I just know it’s not the right time for my family.”

“I love L.A. it’s tattooed on me,” she continued. “To the death of me I love L.A. But it’s too heavy for me right now. He’s in my house everywhere, I sleep and wake up with him on my mind, so I’m in it. ...

But, she added, “I’m staying put right now. I just don’t think it’s the right time for the rest of our family that loves us and wants to keep an eye on us.”

Speaking to The Times in 2021, London opened up about her healing process in the wake of Hussle’s death, after the two had been together since 2013. Waking up early, starting her day with intention and growing a deeper connection with God have all helped on her quest for peace, she said at the time.

“I try to wake up an hour before I have to wake up,” she said. “I have definitely found that when I actually give myself space to wake up, I’m actually better.”

London also touched on the struggles of rediscovering joy after tragedy.

“I think when really hard things happen to people it’s just hard to think that life will ever be sweet again,” she said. “So that’s something that I’m learning again, is how to do that.”