Chemical leak shuts down 215 Freeway, prompts evacuations in Riverside County

A chemical leak from a rail car has shut down the 215 Freeway in both directions in Riverside County and prompted the evacuation of more than 100 homes on Friday morning.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to reports of large plumes of smoke coming from a rail car parked on the tracks near Harvill and Oleander avenues in Perris around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to John Crater, Cal Fire Riverside County division chief, during a news conference Friday morning. A hazmat team was deployed to the scene, he said.

A rail car expelled a chemical substance called styrene, a highly volatile liquid typically used in plastic and rubber, he said.

Residents and businesses within a half-mile radius of the affected area were ordered to evacuate, and parts of Interstate 215 were shut down as officials worked to contain the threat, Crater said. At least 170 residents were evacuated as of Friday morning, officials said.

“Typically, the chemical stays at about 85 degrees, but it had reached at least 323 degrees. Crater called it a serious situation “that can impact the infrastructure in the area.”

The temperature dropped to at least 304 degrees by 6 a.m. Friday, according to officials.

Crater said he was speaking to experts across the country who informed him that it could take up to three days for the situation to cool down. “It could get worse before it gets better,” Crater said, adding that if heat and pressure build in the car, it could lead to some “sort of violent explosion.”

“We are still in a pretty critical situation,” Crater said.

Officials cannot currently approach the train car, “which is red hot,” Carter said. The train was stopped at the time of the reported incident.

Officials are monitoring whether outside temperatures could affect the activity within the affected rail car as the day goes on.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department‘s website, evacuation orders are in place for the areas north of Markham Street, east of Donna Lane, south of Nandina Avenue and west of Patterson Avenue. A shelter was set up at Pinecate Middle School for those evacuated from the immediate area.

Metrolink trains will also be unavailable through the evacuation area, officials said.

The 215 is closed in both directions south of Van Buren and north of Ramona Expressway.

