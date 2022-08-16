Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer

Authorities have charged a third suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey last week.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro faces one count each of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

He is not accused of opening fire during the Aug. 8 shooting that killed Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio in what prosecutors said was a robbery attempt.

Prosecutors believe that a minor, who was also arrested but not named, drove Magallanes and 20-year-old Carlos Delcid to a gym parking lot where Solorio was parked.

Delcid is accused of getting out of the vehicle and approaching with a gun while attempting to rob the off-duty officer and take his car.

“While the minor and Magallanes waited nearby, Delcid allegedly shot the victim multiple times as Solorio backed out of the space, then returned to the waiting car and fled with the minor and Magallanes,” prosecutors said.

Magallanes’ arraignment was continued to Sept. 8 at the Norwalk Courthouse, prosecutors said.

Like Magallanes, Delcid was charged with one count each of murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and faces a special circumstance allegation of committing murder during a carjacking.

His arraignment is also scheduled for Sept. 8. The minor was charged last week in juvenile court, prosecutors said.

“We will ensure that anyone involved in the tragic and senseless killing of Officer Solorio is held accountable,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said. “My office commends the excellent investigative work of the police in this case and tracking all who were involved.”