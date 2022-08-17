Not so fast: Another five-day closure comes to 210 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley

A section of the 210 Freeway running through the San Gabriel Valley will be closed for five days for the second time in a month, and motorists are again bracing for significant congestion over the next several days.

The eastbound lanes of the 210 between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue will shut down from 10 p.m. on Wednesday and the closure is expected to last through 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The 1.3-mile freeway section between Duarte and Irwindale will be fully closed in both directions on Wednesday night, Caltrans District 7 said on Twitter, and it will partially reopen at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said on Facebook that crews will divert traffic from the affected eastbound section to the westbound lanes of the 210, which will be converted to three lanes going in both directions. The affected eastbound section will remain closed throughout the five days.

Several onramps and offramps will also be affected by the closures, including the westbound 210 Irwindale Avenue onramps, the westbound 210 to southbound 605 connector, the 605 to eastbound 210 connector and the eastbound 210 Mt. Olive Drive on and offramps.

Caltrans advised motorists to expect delays throughout the five-day closure and to use Interstate 10 or State Route 60.

Last month, there was a similar multiday shutdown to the westbound lanes of the 210 that led to traffic logjams and disrupted commutes.

The closures are part of the San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge Replacement Project, a $30-million project to replace older hinges, railings and storm drains on the portion of the freeway that hangs over the San Gabriel River as a bridge, Caltrans said.